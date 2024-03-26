Civic society demands zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in ICT

The residents of Islamabad are demanding swift action against kite-flying in the Federal Capital in the wake of a tragic incident in Faisalabad, where a young man lost his life due to kite string

The recent outcry stems from growing concerns about the dangers posed by stray kites, equipped with glass-coated strings, which have become hazardous for motorists plying on city's roads.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Farhan, a resident of the G-6 area, highlighted the perilous situation faced by motorists, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to address the issue. He expressed concerns over the perceived inability of department concerned to control kite-flying activities in the Federal Capital.

Muhammad Adnan from the F-6 area noted a growing awareness among the populace regarding the dangers of kite-flying. He pointed out the increasing dissemination of messages on social media platforms urging people to "say no to kite-flying."

Responding to the public outcry, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, the ICT Spokesman assured that the district administration was actively working to curb the hazardous activity.

He disclosed that Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates had been deployed to enforce crackdowns across various areas.

Recent coordinated raids on kite-selling shops in Zia Masjid and Kural areas resulted in the apprehension of several kite traders and the confiscation of a significant quantity of kites and ropes.

Dr. Abdullah emphasized the importance of raising public awareness, with announcements being made in mosques throughout the district urging citizens to refrain from engaging in kite-flying activities.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon underscored the gravity of the situation, warning of legal consequences, including trials and arrests, for those found violating the prohibition on kite-flying.

Citizens are calling for a concerted effort to address the issue and prevent further tragedies caused by glass-coated strings on city roads. With lives at stake, the demand for a zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in Islamabad is louder than ever.

