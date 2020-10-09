Civic works gain momentum following shifting of four formations of MCI to CDA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Administration on the directions of its chairman has chalked out a comprehensive plan of action for rapid improvement in working of all four formations recently transferred to CDA.

Implementation on the plan has been started and in the first stage carpeting work on Islamabad expressway is in progress. In order to achieve desired results, under-utilized asphalt mixing plant of MPO directorate has been made functional for production of asphaltic material used for roads carpeting work.

Asphalt mixing plant which has capacity to produce 500 to 600 tons of material per day remained closed for several months due to missing priorities. In line with the instructions of CDA Administration asphalt mixing plant has now been made functional. Instructions have been issued to get production up to maximum capacity of the Asphalt mixing plant of MPO Directorate so that the desired results may be achieved.

Along with carpeting and patch work on Islamabad Expressway, carpeting work in different sectors of Islamabad has also been initiated , said a press release.

In first phase , carpeting work in 'I' series of sectors has been started. This carpeting work will be done in streets as well as roads and markets of all sectors.

Simultaneously, specially constituted teams of Environment have started removing wild growth along Constitution Avenue, 9th Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Margallah Road and F-9 Park along with other roads in the city.

To boost sanitation services in Islamabad dual shift sanitation service has been initiated particularly in Markets and commercial areas. Cleanliness of nullahs is also in progress along Margallah Road. Repair of off road vehicles of sanitation directorate has also been started.

Water Supply Wing has also bolstered its activities and has fixed ten leakages in main water lines in different areas of the city