Civil Administration Discussed Issues Related Education, Health
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM
KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Civil administration meeting was held in Basima on Thursday, attended by law and order officials from Washuk, union council chairmen, and local dignitaries.
According to details, in the meeting discussed issues related to schools, health sectors, and other local problems. Additionally, officers from various departments highlighted their respective challenges. Political, tribal leaders, and student organization heads also participated.
On this occasion, speakers emphasized efforts to provide public relief despite limited resources, acknowledging significant challenges due to resource shortages.
They stressed the need for support from the Pakistan Army, civil administration, and local government to address these issues.
Assistant Commissioner Basima Muhammad Ismail and Lieutenant Colonel Armaghan highlighted the urgent need for improvements in education and health sectors, urging parents to engage their children in both play and studies to promote national prosperity and regional peace.
They encouraged the community to monitor their children and work towards maintaining peace. The Assistant Commissioner's office remains open to the public for addressing their issues promptly.
