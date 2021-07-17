Civil armed forces land in AJK to assist local civil administration during election

The civil armed forces troops of Frontier Constabulary (FC), Punjab Constabulary (PC) and Rangers have started landing in Azad Jammu Kashmir to assist the local law-enforcement institutions of the civil administration in maintaining peace on polling day ahead of July 25 general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) : , The civil armed forces troops of Frontier Constabulary (FC), Punjab Constabulary (PC) and Rangers have started landing in Azad Jammu Kashmir to assist the local law-enforcement institutions of the civil administration in maintaining peace on polling day ahead of July 25 general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Member Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commissioner Farhat Ali Mir told APP here on Saturday that the services of the civil armed troops of the Frontier Constabulary (FC), Rangers and PC (Punjab Constabulary) were acquired in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir to ensure fool proof arrangements for holding of the scheduled general elections to 53 seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly in absolutely free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

He told that at least 40000 security personnel of the above civil armed troops would deployed across the State to ensure complete peace and order during the electoral process. "The services of at least 19000 Pak Army troops are also being attained to assist the troops of civil armed forces besides the local civil law enforcement authorities to ensure peaceful conduct of election for AJK Legislature Assembly", Farhat Mir said.

To a question, he said that the Pak Army troops would not be directly posted at the polling stations during the polling rather, their services would be acquired only in case of any eventuality, law and order situation at the polling stations to assist the civil armed forces and local police in restoring and maintaining peace.

The Member AJK Election Commissioner underlined that the services of 4000 personnel from Frontier Constabulary (FC), 2000 from Pakistan Rangers, 19000 from Pakistan Army, 4000 from KPK police, 6000 from Punjab police, 1000 from Federal police and 4000 security individuals from Punjab Constabulary were being acquired to assistant the local law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order during the polls.

"Besides the local police force, the KPK police, Punjab police and the Federal police will perform to maintain peace during entire election process", Farhat Ali Mir said and added that Pakistan Rangers would be deployed instantly at extremely sensitive polling stations. "The Pakistan Army troops will be at stand-by position to take care of any unwanted chaotic situation at the polling stations or at any other public place, Mir concluded while referring to the security plan to maintain peace and order for holding of free, fair and transparent elections.