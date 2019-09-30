Civil Aviation Authority reduces charges of plastic wrapping of check-in luggage

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Monday decided to reduce charges for plastic wrapping of check-in luggage from Rs. 400/- per bag to Rs. 50/- per bag

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Monday decided to reduce charges for plastic wrapping of check-in luggage from Rs. 400/- per bag to Rs. 50/- per bag.

In a meeting of CAA Executive Committee presided over by Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat the Authority also decided to ensure reduction in prices of food and drinking items at the airports across the country, according to a statement.

The meeting also decided that 24/7 monitoring and inspection of prices and cleanliness at the stalls of food items and restaurants would be initiated at all the airports of the country to facilitate the visitors who come to see off their loved ones.

The decisions were taken under the National Aviation Policy-2019.