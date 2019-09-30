UrduPoint.com
Civil Aviation Authority Reduces Prices Of Commodities At Airports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:15 PM

Civil Aviation Authority reduces prices of commodities at airports

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has reduced and equalised the rates of various commodities being sold at all airports in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has reduced and equalised the rates of various commodities being sold at all airports in the country.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the CAA Executive Committee with CAA Secretary and Director General in the chair, said a spokesman for the Authority here on Monday.

The spokesman said that prices of eatable items, medicines, cell-phone recharge cards and others have been reviewed to facilitate passengers, adding that shopkeepers at airports have been directed to display the reviewed price lists at their shops.

He said that bag wrapping charges have been reduced to Rs 50 from Rs 400 per bag, adding that action would be taken against those who would overcharge at airports.

