Civil Aviation Authority sets another example of honesty, returns pouch full of valuables to its owner at Multan International Airport

(@imziishan)

An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) returned a pouch full of valuables items to its owner on Tuesday at Multan International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) returned a pouch full of valuables items to its owner on Tuesday at Multan International Airport.

As per detail, CAA employee Samar Khan APS supervisor shift "D" , during clearance of Qatar airways flight QR 618 Doha -Multan, a passenger identified as Ghulam Nabi working in Kuwait and resident of Chak No 102/15L Mianchannu Distt Khanewal has left his black color pouch containing a Samsung mobile, gold jewelry and CNIC at custom counter in international arrival lounge.

The individual was traced and returned his valuables in presence of Terminal Manager Abdul Majid.