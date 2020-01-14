UrduPoint.com
Civil Aviation Authority Sets Another Example Of Honesty, Returns Pouch Full Of Valuables To Its Owner At Multan International Airport

Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:52 PM

An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) returned a pouch full of valuables items to its owner on Tuesday at Multan International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) returned a pouch full of valuables items to its owner on Tuesday at Multan International Airport.

As per detail, CAA employee Samar Khan APS supervisor shift "D" , during clearance of Qatar airways flight QR 618 Doha -Multan, a passenger identified as Ghulam Nabi working in Kuwait and resident of Chak No 102/15L Mianchannu Distt Khanewal has left his black color pouch containing a Samsung mobile, gold jewelry and CNIC at custom counter in international arrival lounge.

The individual was traced and returned his valuables in presence of Terminal Manager Abdul Majid.

