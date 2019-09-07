UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Aviation Authority Tests In Level Of Preparedness Under Emergency Conditions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:23 PM

Civil Aviation Authority tests in level of preparedness under emergency conditions

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to test its crisis and emergency preparedness level, along with those of all other concerned agencies working at Jinnah International Airport, conducted on Saturday its annual full scale airport emergency Exercise-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to test its crisis and emergency preparedness level, along with those of all other concerned agencies working at Jinnah International Airport, conducted on Saturday its annual full scale airport emergency Exercise-2019.

On the occasion all relevant stakeholders were actively engaged to assess their respective capacities in accordance to the Crisis and Emergency Response Plan (CERP) - this was in particular context of any accident / incident.

During the drill, conducted amidst a strong presence of media representatives, an aircraft of Pakistan International Airline was deployed for demonstration of emergency evacuation of passengers.

The Full Scale Exercise-2019 began at 1130 hours and besides the aircraft also engaged fire engines, ambulances and other supportive mechanism.

Fire vehicles of CAA reached at the fire site within one minutes seventeen second (43 seconds earlier than the standard response time of 2 minutes) to extinguish the fire.

Rescue workers of CAA, Edhi and Chipa ambulances, doctors & paramedics reached at the aircraft quickly and demonstrated evacuation of passengers from the aircraft in a professional way.

CAA Manager for Jinnah International Airport, Imran Khan in a detailed media briefing thanked the personnel associated with concerned branches of CAA, PIA, private airlines of the country, Edhi and Chipa Ambulance services for their active participation in the exercise.

He emphasized that the exercise is a regular feature of CAA and is conducted every two years as per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards "It helps in ascertaining the capabilities and checking the response time of fire & rescue personnel," said Khan mentioning that usually the standard response time of fire and rescue personnel towards such incidents is two minutes.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that response time of today's exercise was one minute and seventeen seconds only," said the CAA's Manager for JIAP.

Assistant Chief Security Officer of Airport Security Force Abbas Memon also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Imran Khan Fire Vehicles SITE Media All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Keep environment clean to avoid diseases: Prof Alf ..

3 minutes ago

WASA holidays cancelled for 9th, 10th Muharram

3 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust operation team salvages boat, s ..

3 minutes ago

Vyshinsky Says to Stay in Journalism, Has New Idea ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Kiev's Willingness t ..

29 minutes ago

Hong Kong Authorities Send Water Cannons to Airpor ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.