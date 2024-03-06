- Home
Civil Aviation Authority To Hold 10th ESP Experience Sharing Platform Event On 7 March
March 06, 2024
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7th March 2024 (Thursday) at 10.00 am
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7th March 2024 (Thursday) at 10.00 am.
Director Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) informed here on Wednesday that Air Marshal retd Salim Arshad, Ex-Vice Chief of the Air staff, Ex-Director General CAA will grace the occasion as a chief guest and deliver keynote speech.
