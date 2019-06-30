UrduPoint.com
Civil Body Urged To Address Domestic Workers Issues

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:10 PM

Civil body urged to address domestic workers issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Representatives of civil society on Thursday demanded of the quarters concerned to set up a regulatory body to manage the issues of domestic workers.

Presently there was no such mechanism to address their issues, who do different works as housemaid.

A recent survey revealed that they faced a plenty of challenges while performing their duties but remained silent on all hardships just to smoothly support their family members.

It said that these domestic workers do work on very low salaries on provision of a range of services including sweeping washrooms, washing clothes, cooking and taking care of children.

They have to continue their work for long hours but in response they faced challenges like low wages,  rude behavior, receiving late salaries and sometime they faced allegations of theft and even faced imprisonment on wrong charges.

Rukiyea Bibi, who works for a family as maidservant since 2015 at Sector F-6, said "My entire family members have been serving this family for long time but I still failed to win their trust as daily we have to face a new allegation or threat from them.

" She added, "We have no option but to face these allegations but remained focus to our work as if we leave this job how we can earn for our small kids and other family members." Suirraya Batool, another domestic worker said, "I have been working as housemaid for the last 15 years but during the entire period my problems were multiplied rather decreasing as winning the hearts of house owners was really a tough task." Asifa Gulraiz, a maidservant at Sector G-9 said, "No one cares about us and about our needs as struggle and hard work without any relief has become a routine in our life." Shugftaa Khan, a social activist urged to proper implement existing laws that protected the rights of domestic workers while demanded new laws for their protection and safety. He said that there should be a regulatory body to resolve the issues of domestic workers.

