UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Bureaucracy Main Hurdle In Merger Of Levies, Khasadar Force In FATA: Jirga

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:20 PM

Civil bureaucracy main hurdle in merger of Levies, Khasadar force in FATA: Jirga

The speakers of All FATA Jirga have viewed that civil bureaucracy is the main hurdle in merger of Levies and Khasadar force in FATA

Orakizai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) The speakers of All FATA Jirga have viewed that civil bureaucracy is the main hurdle in merger of Levies and Khasadar force in FATA.They stated that Ex-IG Salauddin had been replaced on the approval of 22 points demand.

They further alleged that Dr. Nahim Khan had been removed from IG post when dialogue process was being finalized second time.

Chairman DSP Syed Jilal, Malik Muhammad Rehman have expressed these views while addressing the participants of All FATA Jirga.It was worth mentioned here that the tug of war first delayed the passage and then implementation of Police Act 2017 as well as formation of the public safety commissions and a number of issues.They alleged that civil bureaucracy is the main hurdle in merger of Levies and Khasadar force in FATA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police FATA Jirga January 2017 2020 Post All From

Recent Stories

FST reinstates Multan GPO employee

1 second ago

EU Commission Chief Praises Talks With Jordan's Ki ..

2 seconds ago

Japan Sends Jets to Help Fire-Ravaged Australia - ..

4 seconds ago

Arts and Culture Scholarship Program to be launche ..

6 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets chairman of HSBC

36 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council organizes "Ghazal Festival"

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.