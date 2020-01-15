Civil bureaucracy main hurdle in merger of Levies, Khasadar force in FATA: Jirga

The speakers of All FATA Jirga have viewed that civil bureaucracy is the main hurdle in merger of Levies and Khasadar force in FATA

They stated that Ex-IG Salauddin had been replaced on the approval of 22 points demand.

They further alleged that Dr. Nahim Khan had been removed from IG post when dialogue process was being finalized second time.

Chairman DSP Syed Jilal, Malik Muhammad Rehman have expressed these views while addressing the participants of All FATA Jirga.It was worth mentioned here that the tug of war first delayed the passage and then implementation of Police Act 2017 as well as formation of the public safety commissions and a number of issues.