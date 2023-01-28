Civil Judge Rawalpindi Naveed Akhtar on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by the brother of former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for obtaining an injunction against the possible operation to take possession of the Evacuee Property Trust Board-owned Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Civil Judge Rawalpindi Naveed Akhtar on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by the brother of former Federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for obtaining an injunction against the possible operation to take possession of the Evacuee Property Trust Board-owned Lal Haveli.

The court in it's ruling, passed here, had declared that under Evacuee Trust Property Management and Disposal Act 1975, and under Section 14 of the Act, any court or institution could neither issue an injunction nor can issue any order which was equivalent to stopping the proceedings under the act.

It further said, "Therefore, under Section 56(d) of the Act, the court cannot interfere in the measures taken for public interest by any institution of the federal or provincial governments."The petition was filed by Sheikh Rashid's counsel Sardar Abdur Razzaq before the local court.