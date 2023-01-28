UrduPoint.com

Civil Court Dismisses Sheikh Rashid's Petition In Lal Haveli Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Civil Court dismisses Sheikh Rashid's petition in Lal Haveli Case

Civil Judge Rawalpindi Naveed Akhtar on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by the brother of former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for obtaining an injunction against the possible operation to take possession of the Evacuee Property Trust Board-owned Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Civil Judge Rawalpindi Naveed Akhtar on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by the brother of former Federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for obtaining an injunction against the possible operation to take possession of the Evacuee Property Trust Board-owned Lal Haveli.

The court in it's ruling, passed here, had declared that under Evacuee Trust Property Management and Disposal Act 1975, and under Section 14 of the Act, any court or institution could neither issue an injunction nor can issue any order which was equivalent to stopping the proceedings under the act.

It further said, "Therefore, under Section 56(d) of the Act, the court cannot interfere in the measures taken for public interest by any institution of the federal or provincial governments."The petition was filed by Sheikh Rashid's counsel Sardar Abdur Razzaq before the local court.

Related Topics

Rashid Rawalpindi Court

Recent Stories

IG Punjab's plausible initiative to resolve public ..

IG Punjab's plausible initiative to resolve public complaints

3 minutes ago
 New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue m ..

New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

3 minutes ago
 Video shows Memphis police officers beating Tyre N ..

Video shows Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols

13 minutes ago
 LGH playing fundamental role in service to humanit ..

LGH playing fundamental role in service to humanity: Punjab caretaker Health Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Healthy lifestyle important for healthy life: Punj ..

Healthy lifestyle important for healthy life: Punjab Health Minister Dr Javaid A ..

4 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes no ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice of interview for post of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.