Civil court issues stay order against granite mining company

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Civil Court Oghi Friday issued stay order against granite mining at Sairi Gorian village of Oghi on the petition of affected people and ordered to the owner to appear before the court on November 18.

One Muhammad Haroon resident of Sairi Gorian had filed a petition that Iqbal Shah's Granite Mining Company has started illegal mining excavation in their property which was being levelled for construction of houses and moreover a graveyard is also situated in the neighbouring area.�It's a hilly area, if the company starts mining then it would also destroy the residential area, graveyard and hundreds of trees on the land of forest, moreover, the company has also constructed a three-kilometer long road on the land of the forest department which has destroyed a huge quantity of trees.

The complainant further mentioned that they have all visual evidence that the mining company would destroy the locality for its profit.� Hazara division is full of natural resources and illegal mining of several precious and semi-precious minerals are on the rise from Haripur to Kohistan district despite clear orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan on blast mining.�Oghi is famous for its granite mines, unfortunately on one side the mining companies have started their work near residential areas and on the other their heavy trucks and dumpers have badly damaged the roads of for flung areas.�