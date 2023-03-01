Civil defence awareness walk held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Civil Defence Department organized an awareness walk to mark the International Civil Defence Day here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar led the walk which started from Zila Council Chowk and concluded at the same venue after marching through various city roads.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with importance of civil defence.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said that every citizen should get training of civil defence as it plays a pivotal role in serving the human being especially during natural disasters.

He said that civil defence organization had also played its important role in saving precious lives and properties during calamities like earthquake, flood, etc.

He also underlined the significance of civil defence and said that district administration had strengthened the civil defence organization by providing it necessary facilities so that it could render effective service during rescue operations.

Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Rana Abbas said that various steps were taken to equip the civil defence organization with latest technology and make its performance in line with the modern requirements.

A large number of people belonging to NGOs, civil defence and other departments participated in the walk while ADC HQ Kashif Raza Awan, CO District Council Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Akhtar Butt and Incharge District Control Room Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, civil defence organization also set up an awareness camp at Zila Council Chowk and put on display civil defence equipment including bomb disposal remote, bullet proof jackets, bullet proof helmet, folding stretcher, metal detectors, gas masks, explosive material detectors, electric torches, drills, cutters, life jackets, flame cutters, jumping sheets, life rings, chipping drills, rope throw guns and other security gadgets.

Informative pamphlets were also distributed among people to create awarenessamong them about precautionary and security measures in case of any incidentor catastrophe.