UrduPoint.com

Civil Defence Awareness Walk Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Civil defence awareness walk held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Civil Defence Department organized an awareness walk to mark the International Civil Defence Day here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar led the walk which started from Zila Council Chowk and concluded at the same venue after marching through various city roads.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with importance of civil defence.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said that every citizen should get training of civil defence as it plays a pivotal role in serving the human being especially during natural disasters.

He said that civil defence organization had also played its important role in saving precious lives and properties during calamities like earthquake, flood, etc.

He also underlined the significance of civil defence and said that district administration had strengthened the civil defence organization by providing it necessary facilities so that it could render effective service during rescue operations.

Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Rana Abbas said that various steps were taken to equip the civil defence organization with latest technology and make its performance in line with the modern requirements.

A large number of people belonging to NGOs, civil defence and other departments participated in the walk while ADC HQ Kashif Raza Awan, CO District Council Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Akhtar Butt and Incharge District Control Room Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, civil defence organization also set up an awareness camp at Zila Council Chowk and put on display civil defence equipment including bomb disposal remote, bullet proof jackets, bullet proof helmet, folding stretcher, metal detectors, gas masks, explosive material detectors, electric torches, drills, cutters, life jackets, flame cutters, jumping sheets, life rings, chipping drills, rope throw guns and other security gadgets.

Informative pamphlets were also distributed among people to create awarenessamong them about precautionary and security measures in case of any incidentor catastrophe.

Related Topics

Earthquake Technology Flood Same Gas From Defence Day

Recent Stories

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare ..

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

22 minutes ago
 National economy records fastest growth in over a ..

National economy records fastest growth in over a decade: Minister of Economy

22 minutes ago
 HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first again ..

HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

24 minutes ago
 &#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest ..

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history ..

37 minutes ago
 SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering studen ..

SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering students

37 minutes ago
 MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.