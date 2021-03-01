UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Day Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:13 PM

Civil Defence Day observed

District Administration and Civil Defence Department jointly arranged a walk to mark the World Civil Defense Day, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :District Administration and Civil Defence Department jointly arranged a walk to mark the World Civil Defense Day, here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ Muhammad Khalid led the walk which started from District Council Chowk and culminated at Clock Tower Chowk after passing through various roads including Khaleeq Qureshi Road, Circular Road and Katchery Bazaar.

CEO District education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmad Siyan, Civil Defence Officer Rana Abbas, Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Dr. Jalal Arif and Syed Qamar Bukhari from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), representatives of civil society and NGOs participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans about the importance of civil defence.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that training of civil defence was imperative for each citizen to protect himself, his family members and homeland.

He said that civil defence organization had played its vibrant and important role to save the human lives and properties in case of any calamity and catastrophe like earthquake, flood etc. He said that all citizens should obtain training of civil defence for keeping them ready to meet any eventuality for minimizing the losses.

Meanwhile, an awareness camp was also set up at Clock Tower Chowk for demonstration of civil defence equipments including bomb disposal remote control, bullet proof jackets, bullet proof helmet, folding stature, metal detectors, gas masks, explosive detectors, electric torches, drills, cutters, life jackets, flame cutters, jumping sheets, life rings and other security gadgets.

The informative pamphlets were also distributed among general public about precautionary and security measures in case of any calamity or eventuality.

