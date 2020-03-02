Civil Defence Day observed

In order to mark the International Civil Defence Day, a mock exercise was held at Civil Defence office here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :In order to mark the International Civil Defence Day, a mock exercise was held at Civil Defence office here on Monday.

The Additional Controller Civil Defence, Ghulam Akbar Buriro, officers and volunteers attended the programme.

The mock exercise of rescuing people from the debris and overcoming infernos were presented by the civil defence staff andvolunteers.