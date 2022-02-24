Civil defence day to be observe on March1

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Civil Defence Day will be observed on March 1 in Sukkur here on Thursday.

In this connection, the Civil Defence Department has chalked out various programmes to mark the day.

Additional Controller Civil Defence, Sukkur Ghulam Akbar Buriro said here on Thursda that an awareness walk from District Council Chowk to Clock Tower would be held on March 1 at 10 am to highlight objectives and importance of civil defence.

An awareness camp would also be set up at Clock Tower Chowk besides exhibition of rescue equipments, he added.