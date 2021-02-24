UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Day Will Mark On March 1

Wed 24th February 2021

Civil Defence Day will mark on March 1

Civil Defence Day will be observed on March 1 and the Civil Defence Department has chalked out various programmes to mark the day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Civil Defence Day will be observed on March 1 and the Civil Defence Department has chalked out various programmes to mark the day.

Additional Controller, Civil Defence Sukkur, Ghulam Akbar Buriro said here on Wednesday that an awareness walk from DC office to Clock Tower would be held on March 1 at 10 a.

m. to highlight objectives and importance of civil defence.

An awareness camp would also be set up at Clock Tower Chowk besides exhibition of rescue equipments, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

