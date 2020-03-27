UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Dept, Khyber Medical University Prepares Sanitizers To Fight Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:23 PM

Civil Defence Dept, Khyber Medical University prepares sanitizers to fight coronavirus

The Civil Defence Department KP and Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Friday prepared a mega package of sanitizers to provide the facility at affordable rate to consumers to combat coronavirus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Civil Defence Department KP and Khyber Medical University (KMU) here Friday prepared a mega package of sanitizers to provide the facility at affordable rate to consumers to combat coronavirus in the province.

Fahad Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defence told media that in first phase 1,000 litres sanitizers would be provided to the concerned officials staff.

Qazi said the scope of the project could be increased up to 20,000 litres in future.

The sanitizers will also be distributed among poor people in the Corona virus affected areas.

He said this initiative has been taken keeping in view of people demands due to shortage of sanitizers in market.

