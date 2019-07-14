Civil Defence deptt diffused 36 hand-grenades in one year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Civil Defence office, in collaboration with the Counter-Terrorism Department, diffused 36 hand-grenades and explosive material during the last year.

This was stated by Civil Defence District Officer Fatima Khan while giving briefing to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khatak here on Sunday.

She said that the department provided training to 40,000 citizens. Similarly, 8,000 volunteers were registered with the organisation.

Fatima said that they were monitoring 80 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for surveillance and security of the city at Deputy Commissioner Office.