UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Defence Deptt Diffused 36 Hand-grenades In One Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Civil Defence deptt diffused 36 hand-grenades in one year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Civil Defence office, in collaboration with the Counter-Terrorism Department, diffused 36 hand-grenades and explosive material during the last year.

This was stated by Civil Defence District Officer Fatima Khan while giving briefing to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khatak here on Sunday.

She said that the department provided training to 40,000 citizens. Similarly, 8,000 volunteers were registered with the organisation.

Fatima said that they were monitoring 80 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for surveillance and security of the city at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Related Topics

Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Sharjah records AED14.7 billion worth of real esta ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber memberships growth up 14 percent i ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai developing transport system to serve 25 mill ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai set to emerge as world’s friendliest place ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi develops walking and cycling facilities

1 hour ago

UK aid refutes Daily Mail’s report claiming Shah ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.