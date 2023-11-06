Open Menu

Civil Defence Imparts Training To School, College Students

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Civil Defence imparts training to school, college students

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla said on Monday that training of students for first aid, fire prevention and artificial respiration was going on in various schools and colleges here on the directions of Director Civil Defence Punjab Shahid Hassan Kalyani.

A training session was organised at Government Ghulam Fatemi Girls High school Narowal under the supervision of District Civil Defence Officer Narowal in which a large number of students participated.

CDO Asim Wahla said the Civil Defence Department was also ensuring fire safety arrangements in industrial and commercial institutions.

In this regard, the field staff of Civil Defence inspected various commercial institutions, in which notices were issued to four institutions for incomplete arrangements, while two institutions were challaned due to lack of arrangements.

Related Topics

Fire Narowal Government

Recent Stories

Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll ..

Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll approaches 10,000

55 seconds ago
 Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

3 hours ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan