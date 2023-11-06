Civil Defence imparts training to school, college students

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla said on Monday that training of students for first aid, fire prevention and artificial respiration was going on in various schools and colleges here on the directions of Director Civil Defence Punjab Shahid Hassan Kalyani.

A training session was organised at Government Ghulam Fatemi Girls High school Narowal under the supervision of District Civil Defence Officer Narowal in which a large number of students participated.

CDO Asim Wahla said the Civil Defence Department was also ensuring fire safety arrangements in industrial and commercial institutions.

In this regard, the field staff of Civil Defence inspected various commercial institutions, in which notices were issued to four institutions for incomplete arrangements, while two institutions were challaned due to lack of arrangements.