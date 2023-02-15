Civil Defence imparts training to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :District Officer Civil Defence Asim Riaz Wahla has said first aid training for students regarding fire prevention in schools and colleges is under way.

A special team consisting of Shabbir Ahmed, Muhammed Sharif Bajwa and In-charge Bomb Disposal Ranaq Ali is imparting training to students of first aid, fire prevention methods and artificial respiration.

A training session was held at Government Associate College Narowal in which a large number of students participated.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure presence of safety equipments, three commercial buildingswere challaned while notices were issued to four other buildings.