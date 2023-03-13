Civil Defence imparts various trainings

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla said on Monday that first aid training for students on fire prevention and Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was ongoing in various schools and colleges here on the direction of Director Civil Defence Punjab Shahid Hassan Kalyani and under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal/Controller Civil Defence Muhammed Ashraf.

In this regard, a training session was organized in Govt. Aman Girls High school, Sadiq Pura Narowal in which a large number of female students participated.

District CDO further informed that the gas decanting campaign was also going on successfully.Inspections were conducted by a special team at various places and challaned three shopkeepers while 5 notices were issued.

He said that the purpose of these measures was to ensure the safety of human lives.