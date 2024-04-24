Civil Defence imparts various trainings

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla said on Wednesday that in the light of the special orders of Director Civil Defence Punjab and the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defence Narowal, department of civil was conducting civil defence basic general, fire trainings in industrial and commercial institution including government offices and schools and colleges.

In this regard, civil defence training was organized on the second day in Govt. Aman Girls High School Narowal in which school students were trained.

CDO Narowal Asim Riaz Wahla said that in the same way, the civil defence department was checking the fire extinguishers in the commercial institutions. In this series, challans were issued to the violators at different places and notices were issued to three persons.