Civil Defence Imparts Various Trainings Among Students

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla said that training of first aid, fire prevention methods and artificial respiration was ongoing in schools and colleges on the instructions of Director Civil Defence Punjab Shahid Hassan Kalyani and under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner/Controller Civil Defence Narowal Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi, In this regard, a training session was organized at Government Muslim Girls High school Narowal by the special bomb disposal team in which a large number of students were trained.

He said that during the last month,civil defence team visited various schools, colleges and offices with the aim to protect people from losses and how to deal in emergencies.The training was given to more than one thousand students and other people, he addedDistrict Civil Defence Officer further informed that challans were issued to 37 commercial buildings for not having fire safety arrangements and a fine of Rs 103,000 was imposed on them while notices were issued to 55 institutions to complete fire safety arrangements at earliest.

