Civil Defence imparts various trainings among students

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :District Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla said that first aid training for students (on fire prevention and CPR) in different schools and colleges was ongoing on the direction of Director Civil Defence Punjab Shahid Hassan Kalyani and under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal/Controller Civil Defence Muhammed Shahrukh Niazi.

In this regard, a training session was held at St. Margaret Girls High school Narowal here on Thursday, in which a large number of students participated.

A special team consisting of lady instructors- Tahira Yasmin, Shabbir Ahmed, Muhammed Sharif Bajwa and In-charge Bomb Disposal Ranaq Ali,imparted trainings.