Civil Defence imparts various trainings among students

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Director Civil Defence Punjab Shahid Hassan Kalyani, first aid training for students (on fire prevention and cardiopulmonary resuscitation CPR) in schools and colleges is going on.

In this regard, under the supervision of District Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla, a training session was held at Government Muslim Girls High school Narowal here on Wednesday, in which a large number of students were trained.

A team consisting of Commander Ronaq Ali, Inspector Bilawal Ali, Instructor Yasmeen Tahira, Muhammad Sharif Bajwa and Shabbir Ahmed and Altaf Hussain was present.

District Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla said that these measures are aimed at providing awareness among students and female students to deal with any emergency situation.