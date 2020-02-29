UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Importance Has Increased In Today's World: Chief Minister

Sat 29th February 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that harmonising the civil defence institution with the modern demands was a need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that harmonising the civil defence institution with the modern demands was a need of the hour.

In his message on the World Civil Defence Day, being observed on March 1, he said that importance of civil defence had increased as its role could not be ignored in the current circumstances.

He said that civil defence played an important role in natural calamities including earthquakes, floods and during war. Safeguarding the lives of citizens in peace and war was a noble cause, he added.

He promised to take all possible steps to strengthen the civil defence institution in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

