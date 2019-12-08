Civil Defence issues safety advisory on heater usage

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The Civil Defence department Islamabad on Sunday advised the citizens to turn off all the heating equipments before sleeping in order to avoid any mishap during the winter season.

The advisory measures available with APP regarding the use of room heaters says that the rooms where the heaters are kept should not be completely sealed without any flow of air while the window panes or doors should be kept a little opened for ventilation.

Continuous burning of heater eliminates the oxygen in the room and if it was not completely shut, people sleeping there could die of asphyxia, it added.

There could be gas outage at any hour of the night and its restoration in the morning could cause an explosion.

People using electric heaters are also advised to use the heaters during evening hours till before going to bed besides checking the wiring of their houses.

