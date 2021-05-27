UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Launches COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Civil defence launches COVID-19 awareness campaign

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :District Officer Civil Defence Sahiwal Fareeha Jaffer, along with volunteers, Thursday distributed masks and sanitizers among the public, in connection with the COVID-19 awareness campaign, launched by the Civil Defence Department.

She appealed to people to wear mask at the public places, especially in bazaars and markets and keep their hands constantly sanitized.

She said the campaign would continue across the city till May 29, during which national volunteers would distribute masks and sanitizers among the public at various intersections and markets, provide them with information on prevention from novel coronavirus.

The entire staff of Civil Defence Sahiwal was active to play its due role in overcoming coronavirus epidemic, she added

