UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Defence Launches Operation To Check Fire Extinguishers At Petrol Pumps: 12 Challaned

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:40 PM

Civil Defence launches operation to check fire extinguishers at petrol pumps: 12 challaned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Civil Defence Department Rawalpindi has launched an operation to check fire extinguishers at petrol pumps and CNG stations while 12 petrol pumps operating without fire extinguishers were challaned and fines amounting to Rs 140,000 were imposed on the rules violators.

The District Officer, Civil Defence Department, Talib Hussain informed APP that the Civil Defence teams were conducting raids at Petrol Pumps and CNG stations to check fire safety arrangements.

He said a team raided at Range Road, Peshawar Road and IJP Road and inspected safety measures while challan slips were issued for lacking fire fighting equipment.

The District Officer informed, crackdown against the petrol pumps, CNG stations, factories, buildings and other places operating without modern fire extinguishers had been started.

He said, despite notices, certain factories, petrol pumps/ CNG stations, Hotels and Marriage Halls lack fire-fighting arrangements.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators, he added.

The Commercial Plazas and buildings situated in Rawalpindi Division would also be challaned in this regard, he informed.

He said, the CNG Stations, Petrol Pumps, Hotels and Marriage Halls owners were warned of strict action if the instructions of the department were not followed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire CNG Petrol Marriage Road Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Army chief, DG ISPR arrive at Lord's to watch Paki ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grand Duke of Luxembourg ..

12 minutes ago

UAE-Romania Cultural Week launched in Bucharest

27 minutes ago

Dollar to hit as high as Rs185: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago

Rain forecast for today amid scorching heat

2 hours ago

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.