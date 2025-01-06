Open Menu

Civil Defence Lodged 170 Cases Last Year

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Civil Defence has released its performance report for the year 2024.

According to the details, effective action was taken against illegal oil agencies and poor fire safety arrangements in the year 2024. The department lodged 170 cases with police stations across the district, including 78 cases against commercial and industrial institutions for poor fire safety. Sixty illegal petrol agencies, 159 illegal petrol and LPG shops were sealed. A fine of Rs1155,000 was imposed while Civil Defence organized training classes in 106 institutions and conducted 352 training sessions.

The spokesman said that 4,372 people were trained in first aid and firefighting.

Civil Defence Officer Saira Rafique Khan said that poor fire safety in businesses and institutions would not be tolerated and action would continue as per law. In addition, the Civil Defence Bomb Disposal staff conducted a search and sweep of 3,225 gatherings/places, courts and buildings across the district along with the police and Special Branch while six mock exercises were conducted and 13 bomb threat calls were received, which were responded to promptly and action was taken.

