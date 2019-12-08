UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Lodges 322 FIRs For Not Making Fire Fighting Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

Civil defence lodges 322 FIRs for not making fire fighting arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Civil Defence, during crackdown on the CNG stations and petrol pumps in different areas of the district has lodged 322 First Information Rerports (FIRs) for not making fire fighting arrangements during last one month.

Talking to APP, Chief Officer, Civil Defence Talib Hussain said the department was making all out efforts to ensure safety of the citizens and conducting raids to inspect fire safety measures at commercial buildings including CNG stations and petrol pumps.

He said the Civil Defence teams also imposed fines amounting Rs 10, 46000 to violators while 322 notices were issued to the owners to improve fire safety arrangements.

He informed that the 99 CNG stations and petrol pumps were also sealed for not adopting fire safety measures equipment as per directions of the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Talib Hussain said the Civil Defence was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

