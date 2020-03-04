UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Defence Lodges 59 FIRs Against Owners Of Illegal LPG, Petrol Agencies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:05 PM

Civil Defence lodges 59 FIRs against owners of illegal LPG, petrol agencies

Under a grand operation against illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the agencies found violating rules are being sealed by special raiding teams of Civil Defence while several LPG agencies have been issued notices with final warning to comply with the rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Under a grand operation against illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the agencies found violating rules are being sealed by special raiding teams of Civil Defence while several LPG agencies have been issued notices with final warning to comply with the rules.

According to Chief Officer, Civil Defence Talib Hussain, following the special instructions of authorities concerned, special teams of Civil Defence started conducting crackdowns against LPG cylinder agencies in Rawalpindi and 59 FIRs were lodged against the rules violators during last month.

He said, under the drive, raids were conducted in different areas and 35 illegal LPG and 24 petrol agencies were sealed.

LPG agencies are being issued notices with final warning to comply with the rules otherwise, the agencies will be sealed.

He informed that action in accordance with the law was taken against the rules violators and a number of agencies were issued final notices as they had no NOC of DCO.

The FIRs would also be lodged with the respective police stations on severe violation of rules during the campaign and the violators would be sent behind the bars, he said.

Any authorized agency found transferring the gas illegally from one cylinder to other, which is a violation of the rules, would be sealed, he added.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Business Noc Rawalpindi Gas From

Recent Stories

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

41 minutes ago

Petroleum levy enhanced to reduce revenue shortfal ..

54 minutes ago

Senate passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

57 minutes ago

French 'Spiderman' climbs Barcelona skyscraper to ..

1 minute ago

LPG price surges by Rs 50/kg

1 minute ago

KP governor asks varsities to improve education st ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.