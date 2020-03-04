Civil Defence lodges 59 FIRs against owners of illegal LPG, petrol agencies

Under a grand operation against illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the agencies found violating rules are being sealed by special raiding teams of Civil Defence while several LPG agencies have been issued notices with final warning to comply with the rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Under a grand operation against illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the agencies found violating rules are being sealed by special raiding teams of Civil Defence while several LPG agencies have been issued notices with final warning to comply with the rules.

According to Chief Officer, Civil Defence Talib Hussain, following the special instructions of authorities concerned, special teams of Civil Defence started conducting crackdowns against LPG cylinder agencies in Rawalpindi and 59 FIRs were lodged against the rules violators during last month.

He said, under the drive, raids were conducted in different areas and 35 illegal LPG and 24 petrol agencies were sealed.

LPG agencies are being issued notices with final warning to comply with the rules otherwise, the agencies will be sealed.

He informed that action in accordance with the law was taken against the rules violators and a number of agencies were issued final notices as they had no NOC of DCO.

The FIRs would also be lodged with the respective police stations on severe violation of rules during the campaign and the violators would be sent behind the bars, he said.

Any authorized agency found transferring the gas illegally from one cylinder to other, which is a violation of the rules, would be sealed, he added.