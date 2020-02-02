UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Lodges 90 FIRs Against Illegal Petrol, LPG Agencies

Civil Defence lodges 90 FIRs against illegal petrol, LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Civil Defence Rawalpindi on the directives of Punjab government launched special operations against illegal petrol and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies in Rawalpindi district and lodged 90 FIRs in respective police stations against the rules violators during last three weeks.

Talking to APP, Chief Officer Civil Defence Talib Hussain said, total 243 raids were conducted in different areas of the district and action in accordance with the law was taken against 128 rules violators while 50 LPG and 40 petrol agencies were sealed during the period.

A large number of illegal petrol and LPG agencies were sealed and cases were also registered against their owners on the special instruction of District Coordination Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi.

A large number of illegal petrol agencies had also been issued final notices under which the owners were directed to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Talib Hussain informed that the Punjab government issued directives to Civil Defence Department to launch action against the illegal business of decanting of LPG in the district.

He said that the department took this step under Petroleum Act 1934 Rule No. 1971 and LPG Protection and Distribution Act 2001.

He said that illegal petroleum agencies/depots/mini petrol pumps and illegal LPG decanting shops were causing loss to national exchequer and at the same time endangering for human life & properties, so the operation was launched in public interest.

