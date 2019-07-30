Civil Defence officials defuse two hand grenades at Choti police station

Civil Defence experts Monday defused two hand grenades at Choti police station

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Civil Defence experts Monday defused two hand grenades at Choti police station

According to a statement from the Civil Defence department DG Khan, they reached Choti police station and defused the hand grenades on the request of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

When contacted, a CTD official said that they had recovered the hand grenades from an accused Abdul Quddus along with some objectionable material. He was produced before an Anti Terrorism Court and was subsequently sent to jail on judicial remand.