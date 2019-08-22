UrduPoint.com
Civil Defence Organization To Meet Tomorrow

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Civil Defence Organization to meet tomorrow

Civil Defence Organization will meet tomorrow at the Civil Defence Office here. The meeting will discuss arrangements and measures taken for expected floods

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Civil Defence Organization will meet tomorrow at the Civil Defence Office here. The meeting will discuss arrangements and measures taken for expected floods.

The meeting will also review arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram. The instructions will be issued to the concerned officials regarding their role and requirements.

