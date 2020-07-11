Civil defence performance lauded

UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has lauded the pivotal role of the Civil Defence in emergency situation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has lauded the pivotal role of the Civil Defence in emergency situation.

He said that Civil Defence performed exemplary responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a meeting of the Civil Defence Sialkot officials, the DC said that all the resources would be provided to Civil Defence to increase its capacity.

He said that this capacity building would also help a lot to combat any misadventure.

However, he urged to take steps to expand the scope of their services.

He stressed the organization to recruit trained and young people in civil defence.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Karim Bakhsh, Civil Defence Officer Waqar Akbar, Chief Warden Civil Defence Organization Tahir Majeed Kapoor and concerned officers of civil defence.

