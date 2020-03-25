'Civil Defence razakars activated for awareness against coronavirus'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::Civil Defence Officer Muhammad Abbas has said that volunteers/razakars of the department have been activated to create awareness among general public against coronavirus pandemic.

He said that 18 volunteers of Civil Defence have also been deputed at Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road where they are performing duties round the clock in three shifts.

He said that 10 razakars have been activated to provide food and other items of daily use to the returning pilgrims at PARS Quarantine Center Jhang Road.

The entire staff of Civil Defence Faisalabad is active to play its due role in overcoming coronavirus epidemic, he added.