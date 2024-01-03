Civil Defence registered 371 cases, sealed 502 decanting points in 2023

The Civil Defense Department registered 371 cases and sealed 502 shops involved in illegal decanting of gas besides confiscating machinery in 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Civil Defense Department registered 371 cases and sealed 502 shops involved in illegal decanting of gas besides confiscating machinery in 2023.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas, while issuing annual performance report here on Wednesday, said the teams took action against illegal business of selling loose petrol, 274 petrol dispensers/digital scales, and 154 filling machines during the year. At least 132 petrol agencies/shops were also sealed.

He said that the department also imparted training to more than 11,000 staff of various educational institutes, industrial and commercial sectors, and government offices by holding 230 firefighting and first aid classes.

The staff also inspected fire safety/ firefighting arrangements at 3,702 cold storage, plazas, flour mills, petrol pumps, weaving factories and textile mills and served notices on 801 departments besides forwarding 715 challans to courts from where Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed on the violators, he added.