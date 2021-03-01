Civil Defence Rwp organizes ceremony to mark Intl Civil Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Civil Defence Rawalpindi on Monday organized a function here at Government Gordon College, Liaquat Road to mark International Civil Defence Day observed on March 1 across the world.

Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari was chief guest while Civil Defense Officer Rawalpindi Talib Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Police, Special Branch, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Sui Gas, Fire Brigade, Bomb Disposal Squad and other public service agencies participated in the function organized to raise the public awareness to help understand the importance and training of civil defence.

Civil Defense staff and volunteers took part in firefighting and first aid exercises organized on the occasion.

Waqas Sikandari said that the training of the Civil Defence was need of the hour and it should be taken as common responsibility by all the citizens to make the country strong and stable.

He appreciated efforts being made by the Civil Defence and also reviewed their preparedness for the future challenges.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were also distributed among the participants.