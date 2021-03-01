UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Defence Rwp Organizes Ceremony To Mark Intl Civil Defence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Civil Defence Rwp organizes ceremony to mark Intl Civil Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Civil Defence Rawalpindi on Monday organized a function here at Government Gordon College, Liaquat Road to mark International Civil Defence Day observed on March 1 across the world.

Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari was chief guest while Civil Defense Officer Rawalpindi Talib Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Police, Special Branch, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Sui Gas, Fire Brigade, Bomb Disposal Squad and other public service agencies participated in the function organized to raise the public awareness to help understand the importance and training of civil defence.

Civil Defense staff and volunteers took part in firefighting and first aid exercises organized on the occasion.

Waqas Sikandari said that the training of the Civil Defence was need of the hour and it should be taken as common responsibility by all the citizens to make the country strong and stable.

He appreciated efforts being made by the Civil Defence and also reviewed their preparedness for the future challenges.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were also distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

Fire World Sui Gas WAPDA Road Rawalpindi March Rescue 1122 All Government Defence Day

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in members’ exports to ..

33 minutes ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

48 minutes ago

7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.