Civil Defence Seals Illegal Mini Petrol Pump

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Civil Defence Department sealed an illegal mini petrol pump and also got case registered against owners of the pump, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team led by Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Fatima Khan inspected Hafiz Jamal road and found an illegal petrol pump which was immediately sealed.

Similarly, Daulat Gate Police also arrested the owner namely Muhammad Afzal Khan. Case was also registered against him.

The Civil Defence team took 200 litres of petrol into possession. CDO Fatima Khan said nobody would be allowed to play havoc with lives of the people. This illegal mini petrol pump could cause huge losses as it was also being run without any precautionary measures.

