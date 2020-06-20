UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Defence Seals Two Illegal Petrol Pumps

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

Civil Defence seals two illegal petrol pumps

The Civil Defence Department have sealed two illegal petrol pumps and got cases registered against their owners, here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Civil Defence Department have sealed two illegal petrol pumps and got cases registered against their owners, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Irfan Kamboh along with his team raided at Du-Burji road and Dhalwan area.

He spotted two illegal petrol pumps. The department team took different articles into possession. However, the owners of the illegal petrol pumps managed to flee. Two separate cases were registered against the outlaws.

Related Topics

Petrol Road

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in humanity, s ..

41 seconds ago

Secy Auqaf, DC visit city: inspect implementation ..

43 seconds ago

Bilawal spreading hatred, misleading people: Halee ..

46 seconds ago

Nobody allowed to damage peace in Khanewal: DC Agh ..

15 minutes ago

Petroleum Division rejects news about PLTL, PGPCL ..

16 minutes ago

Violation of SOPs in public transport, posing seri ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.