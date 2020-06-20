Civil Defence seals two illegal petrol pumps

The Civil Defence Department have sealed two illegal petrol pumps and got cases registered against their owners, here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Civil Defence Department have sealed two illegal petrol pumps and got cases registered against their owners, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Civil Defence Officer Irfan Kamboh along with his team raided at Du-Burji road and Dhalwan area.

He spotted two illegal petrol pumps. The department team took different articles into possession. However, the owners of the illegal petrol pumps managed to flee. Two separate cases were registered against the outlaws.