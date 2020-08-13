Civil Defence Swat to celebrate Independence Day with zeal

Civil Defense Organization Swat would celebrate 73rd independence day with zeal and full vigor, enthusiasm including holding a grand rally

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Civil Defense Organization Swat would celebrate 73rd independence day with zeal and full vigor, enthusiasm including holding a grand rally.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with Deputy Chief Warden Dr. Khalid in the chair here at Civil Defense Office Swat.

In-charge Civil Defense Swat Muhammad Ilyas, Additional Chief Nazir Ahmed, Group Warden Luqman Hakeem and other senior wardens attended and it was unanimously decided that on the direction of the Director Civil Defense Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Independence Day of the mother land Pakistan would be celebrated on August 14, 2020 with full vigor and enthusiasm.

The Independence Day would start from the bypass and will pass through Fiza Gut Bypass Chowk toward People's Chowk and Post Office Road Mingora. The rally will end at Nishat Chowk Mingora. The meeting also decided that a grand ceremony would be held at Scout House Matta under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Musa Khan Divisional Warden. Civil Defense volunteers and Scout youths would be present at the ceremony.

Omar Mohammad went to Tehsil Khawaja Khel, a large rally of volunteers of Civil Defense Organization Swat will also be held under the leadership of The Group Warden Eagle Group, the meeting decided.