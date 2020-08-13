UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Defence Swat To Celebrate Independence Day With Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Civil Defence Swat to celebrate Independence Day with zeal

Civil Defense Organization Swat would celebrate 73rd independence day with zeal and full vigor, enthusiasm including holding a grand rally

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Civil Defense Organization Swat would celebrate 73rd independence day with zeal and full vigor, enthusiasm including holding a grand rally.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with Deputy Chief Warden Dr. Khalid in the chair here at Civil Defense Office Swat.

In-charge Civil Defense Swat Muhammad Ilyas, Additional Chief Nazir Ahmed, Group Warden Luqman Hakeem and other senior wardens attended and it was unanimously decided that on the direction of the Director Civil Defense Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Independence Day of the mother land Pakistan would be celebrated on August 14, 2020 with full vigor and enthusiasm.

The Independence Day would start from the bypass and will pass through Fiza Gut Bypass Chowk toward People's Chowk and Post Office Road Mingora. The rally will end at Nishat Chowk Mingora. The meeting also decided that a grand ceremony would be held at Scout House Matta under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Musa Khan Divisional Warden. Civil Defense volunteers and Scout youths would be present at the ceremony.

Omar Mohammad went to Tehsil Khawaja Khel, a large rally of volunteers of Civil Defense Organization Swat will also be held under the leadership of The Group Warden Eagle Group, the meeting decided.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Road Independence Eagle Mingora August 2020 Post From Nishat

Recent Stories

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

60 minutes ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

60 minutes ago

"People's Square" beautiful recreational place to ..

60 minutes ago

Belarus Hopes for Long-Term Cooperation With Inter ..

1 hour ago

Russia-Turkey Joint Patrol of M4 Highway in Northe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.