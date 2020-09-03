'Civil Defence to celebrate Defence Day with full zeal'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The civil defence department has announced to celebrate the Defence Day on September 6 with zeal, said Regional Head Civil Defense Chaudhary Asghar Ali.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that brave soldiers of the Pak army had presented unprecedented sacrifices for the country in 1965 war.

He said that the 1965 war continued for 17 days in which Pak army and air force officials embraced martyrdom. "All these martyrs are our national heroes and we will not forget their sacrifices," he added.

He said Hilal-e-Istiqlal would be hoisted at the building of Civil Defense.

Fateha Khawani will also be arranged for the martyrs in addition to presenting salutefor their sacrifices by the Civil Defence jawans, he added.