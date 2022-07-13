Civil Defence to observe World Humanitarian Day on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Civil Defence Sukkur will observe the World Humanitarian Day on July 15 with the resolve to better cope with emergencies.

District Warden of Civil Defence Agha Jabbar appealed to the citizens to come forward and help the needy people.

He said that poor enforcement of fire and life safety provisions in high rise buildings were putting the lives of citizens and rescuers at risk.

The World Humanitarian Day would be observed to pay rich tribute to those workers who lost their lives in the line of duty, he said.