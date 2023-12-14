Civil Defence training in Narowal educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) In the light of instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defence Narowal Syed Hasan Raza, the Civil Defence Department is conducting training in industrial, commercial institutions, schools and colleges.

In this regard, District Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla inspected the training session, organised by the department at Government Girls High school Behbalwali, Narowal, in which many students were educated about civil defence training, aimed at any kind of dealing with sudden disasters.

The District Civil Defence officer said civil defence training in educational institutions was vital for establishing a safe society.