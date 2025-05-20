Civil Defence trains 7,000 students in Islamabad Schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A three-day Civil Defence training program for boys’ schools and colleges in Islamabad was completed successfully on Tuesday , benefiting more than 7,000 students.

The initiative was launched by the Directorate General of Civil Defence under the leadership of Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The training aimed to teach students how to protect themselves and help others during emergencies such as fires, earthquakes, and other disasters. The program was organized in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Federal Directorate of Education.

A total of 70 boys’ schools and colleges took part in this important initiative. Expert trainers from the Civil Defence and CDA conducted practical sessions where students learned basic life-saving techniques, fire safety, first aid, and how to stay calm during emergencies.

Six teams from the Civil Defence and four teams from CDA worked together to deliver the training. Students participated actively and showed great interest in learning how to help their families and communities in times of need.

CDA Chairman Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa praised the efforts of all the trainers and organizations involved. He also announced that similar training programs will soon be launched for girls’ schools and colleges in Islamabad, with the goal of making safety training a regular part of students’ education.

Officials believe this initiative will help build a safer, more prepared society by empowering the youth with knowledge and skills that can save lives.