Civil Defence Trains 7,000 Students In Islamabad Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A three-day Civil Defence training program for boys’ schools and colleges in Islamabad was completed successfully on Tuesday , benefiting more than 7,000 students.
The initiative was launched by the Directorate General of Civil Defence under the leadership of Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).
The training aimed to teach students how to protect themselves and help others during emergencies such as fires, earthquakes, and other disasters. The program was organized in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Federal Directorate of Education.
A total of 70 boys’ schools and colleges took part in this important initiative. Expert trainers from the Civil Defence and CDA conducted practical sessions where students learned basic life-saving techniques, fire safety, first aid, and how to stay calm during emergencies.
Six teams from the Civil Defence and four teams from CDA worked together to deliver the training. Students participated actively and showed great interest in learning how to help their families and communities in times of need.
CDA Chairman Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa praised the efforts of all the trainers and organizations involved. He also announced that similar training programs will soon be launched for girls’ schools and colleges in Islamabad, with the goal of making safety training a regular part of students’ education.
Officials believe this initiative will help build a safer, more prepared society by empowering the youth with knowledge and skills that can save lives.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation from Bustikhel meets DC3 minutes ago
-
Civil Defence trains 7,000 students in Islamabad Schools3 minutes ago
-
School timings changed due to hot weather3 minutes ago
-
Two black bear cubs rescued from illegal captivity in Kohisthan3 minutes ago
-
Unicef official visits Child Protection Bureau13 minutes ago
-
Special secretary reviews progress on development projects13 minutes ago
-
Center of excellence for citrus inaugurated at UoS23 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes 26 computers, internet devices among talented girls of rural areas23 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves SIUT for Rahimyarkhan, Pindi, houses for Balochistan, KPK23 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues23 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar for CSS aspirants23 minutes ago
-
Traffic police, UoS collaborate for road safety education23 minutes ago