Civil Defence volunteers visit Rescue 1122 office in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) Under-training volunteers of the Civil Defence department visited the Rescue 1122 Office here Wednesday.

Rescue Emergency Officer Sultan Mahmood, Safety Officer Tariq Siddique and Instructors briefed the volunteers about various skills.

They were also provided an awareness about instruments used during emergencies and functioning of control room.