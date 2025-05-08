Civil Defence Warden Posts Activated For Public Safety
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 10:32 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ameera Baidar, the Civil Defence warden posts have been activated across the district to ensure public safety and preparedness.
Keeping in view the intensity of the situation, the Civil Defence personnel have been deployed for round-the-clock vigilance.
Under the supervision of Civil Defence Officer Muhammad Tauqeer Abbas, all necessary arrangements have been completed. The Bomb Disposal Squad has also been placed on high alert in light of emerging threats.
Meanwhile, the training sessions for Civil Defence personnel were continued to enhance operational efficiency. As part of public awareness initiatives, the Civil Defence teams were distributing informative pamphlets outlining precautionary measures in case of aerial attacks.
Civil Defence officials reaffirmed their commitment, stating they were fully prepared to respond to any emergency or conflict situation at a moment’s notice.
